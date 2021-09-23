Trending Tags

St. Lawrence Market Cancels Indoor Dining Over Proof Of Vaccination

"To avoid closing all the entrances and screening each customer that comes into the Market, the indoor seating will be removed."

St. Lawrence Market Cancels Indoor Dining Over Proof Of Vaccination
@stlawrencemarket | Instagram, @stlawrencemarket | Instagram

If you're looking to grab a sit-down meal at St. Lawrence Market in Toronto, you might want to rethink your plans and check the weather.

The famous market is shutting down indoor dining until "further notice," according to an Instagram post.

The Instagram post reads, "Starting today, indoor dining will not be permitted at the Market due to the Province of Ontario's proof of vaccination requirements. To avoid closing all the entrances and screening each customer that comes into the Market, the indoor seating will be removed until further notice. Outdoor picnic tables will continue to be available for people who wish to eat and drink outside."

The indoor market is a multipurpose area where many go to pick up a few choice ingredients, their whole grocery shop or just to browse around the retail vendors.

However, inside there are also plenty of restaurants, coffee shops, and food vendors to grab a bite at and enjoy while sitting down at one of the market's indoor seating sections.

As of yesterday if you're looking to do more than shop at St. Lawrence Market, you'll have to take your food outside on the picnic benches.

