Over 60% Of Canadians Are In Favour Of Closing The US Border Again Due To Omicron Variant

But Americans aren't as keen on the idea.

Jackbluee | Dreamstime

According to a recent survey, the majority of Canadians polled want to strengthen certain public health measures across the country now that the Omicron variant has reared its ugly head — but their American counterparts aren't quite as enthusiastic about it.

Leger's North American Tracker survey revealed Canadian and American perspectives on the COVID-19 Omicron variant, and it looks like the two countries aren't totally unanimous on their ideas about the border.

The survey polled 1,547 Canadians and 1,004 Americans between December 3 to December 5, 2021, and the results showed that 65% of Canadians think that the border between the Great White North and our neighbours to the south should be closed for a period of time due to the Omicron variant.

On the other hand, only 57% of Americans think the Canada-U.S. border should be closed.

But that's not the only thing respondents were asked to weigh in on.

According to Leger, Canadians (78%) are more in favour of the government speeding up plans for third doses or booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups than Americans are (63%).

When it comes to mandatory vaccination for everyone (except babies and those with medical exemptions) in the country, 64% of Canadians are for it, while less than 49% of Americans support it.

In somewhat grimmer news, while both 38% of Canadian and American polling participants think the worst of the crisis is behind us, 21% of Canadians think the worst is yet to come, as do 27% of Americans.

And in terms of lifting all COVID-19 restrictions entirely, 32% of American respondents support it while only 18% of those from Canada are for it.

As for what Canadians are thinking for this holiday season, 60% of Canadians say they won't have unvaccinated family and friends over for festivities in an earlier survey in November.

Also, just 32% of Canadian respondents said they would accept an invitation to a holiday gathering if there were unvaccinated people there.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

