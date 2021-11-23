Over 60% Of Canadians Say They Won't Invite Unvaxxed Family & Friends Over For The Holidays

These countries aren't necessarily turning travellers away but you might have a hard time playing tourist under the restrictions, which are coming in ahead of the busy holiday travel season.
Here are 6 countries that are bringing back lockdowns and restrictions due to COVID-19.
Austria
Austria just went back into a complete lockdown given its recent surge of COVID-19 cases, according to its official tourism site. The lockdown started on November 22 and will be re-evaluated after 10 days, but if the situation doesn't sizzle down, it will be extended for another 10 days. That means December 13 is the earliest that it might re-open.
People are only allowed to leave their homes for grocery trips, doctor visits and daily exercise, and leisure tourists are not being allowed into the country.
Austria is the first European country to reintroduce a complete lockdown since vaccines became readily available.
It's also the first country in the world to introduce a vaccine mandate, under which people will be legally obligated to get vaccinated by February 1. Fewer than 66% of its 8.9 million people are fully vaccinated, according to Al Jazeera.
Netherlands
The Netherlands is second to Austria with how hard it's cracking down on the new surge of COVID-19 as it implements a partial lockdown.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands started a three-week partial lockdown on November 13, saying he wants to "deliver a hard blow to the virus," according to Al Jazeera.
This means that restaurants, bars and supermarkets will have to shut down at 8 p.m., retail and other non-essential stores will have to close by 6 p.m., people are encouraged to work from home, and stadiums will be empty during professional sports games, according to the government's official rules.
Germany
Germany is tightening up like many of its neighbours due to COVID-19, but the rules vary from state to state.
Many German states are implementing restrictions for the unvaccinated which prevents them from attending events, going to bars, restaurants, clubs and museums. German states such as Saxony and Bavaria have cancelled all Christmas markets, with Bavaria going as far as shutting down all clubs, bars and discos for three weeks, reports deutschland.de.
The country is only accepting fully vaccinated visitors from other countries, according to Germany's official guidelines.
Czech Republic
Like Germany, the Czech Republic introduced new restrictions, but they only affect the unvaccinated community.
Whereas unvaccinated people used to be allowed to show a negative covid test in order to gain access to the same places as the vaccinated, this will no longer be the case under the new restriction, ABC News reports. This would limit unvaccinated people from entering bars, restaurants, public events, museums, and other facilities.
The new rules were approved in the hopes that they would encourage more people to get vaccinated.
Slovakia
With only 45% of its population vaccinated, Slovakia has one of Europe's lowest vaccination rates, according to Euro News.
Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced "a lockdown for the unvaccinated" that began on Monday. These restrictions will prevent the unvaccinated from entering restaurants, retail and non-essential stores, malls, and public events, and from joining sports activities.
Romania
Romania currently stands at only 35% of its population being vaccinated, making it the second least vaccinated country in the EU, Al Jazeera reports.
The country is not closed to visitors, according to Romania's tourism website.
Under restrictions introduced on October 25, only those who are vaccinated and who provide a vaccination certificate can go to gyms, cinemas, and shopping malls. There's also be a nationwide curfew at 10 p.m. and shops close by 9 p.m.
