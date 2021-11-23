Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

Over 60% Of Canadians Say They Won't Invite Unvaxxed Family & Friends Over For The Holidays

Meanwhile, less than half of Americans don't plan on inviting unvaccinated people over.

Over 60% Of Canadians Say They Won't Invite Unvaxxed Family & Friends Over For The Holidays
krakenimages | Unsplash, Troy T | Unsplash

According to a new survey, over half of Canadians said they won't invite unvaccinated people over this holiday season.

Leger's North American Tracker survey about if Canadians and Americans plan to associate with unvaccinated family members and friends during the holiday season this year was released on November 23, and the results really vary between the two countries.

People were asked if they plan to invite a family member or a friend into their home if they know the person is unvaccinated and just 35% of Canadian respondents said yes, while 65% said no. In the U.S., 54% of American respondents said yes and 46% said no.

Also, just 32% of Canadian respondents said they would accept an invitation to a holiday gathering if they knew unvaccinated people would be there and 47% of American respondents said the same.

When it comes to asking family or friends invited to party if they're vaccinated or can provide proof of vaccination, 47% of Canadians said they would ask compared to only 38% of Americans.

Canada's top doctor has said that the country is in for "turbulence" with COVID-19 in the next few months, especially in places where vaccine coverage is low, because cold winter weather will force people indoors.

B.C. released guidance for holiday gatherings that advised people to keep parties small and make sure everyone in attendance is fully vaccinated. Ontario is doing a holiday testing "blitz" and people can get tested at high traffic areas including at Christmas markets and malls.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

6 Countries That Are Bringing Back Lockdowns & Restrictions As COVID Cases Surge

These countries are tightening up again as coronavirus cases spike.

Sameen Chaudhry | Narcity, Courtesy of Reem Al- Muraikhi

Planning on going skiing in the Austrian Alps? Hoping to finally check off seeing Dracula's castle from your bucket list?

All that might have to be put on hold as several European countries face a new surge of COVID-19 cases that are sending some nations back into lockdown.

Keep Reading Show less

The Vaccine Hunters Canada Twitter Account Is Officially Back & Now They're Helping Kids

The Twitter account has been "temporarily reactivated."

Elton Law | Dreamstime

It's official, the Vaccine Hunters Canada Twitter account is back to help kids across the country get vaccinated now that a vaccine has been approved for youth aged 5 to 11.

The Twitter account has been "temporarily reactivated" along with the Facebook account so that they can share information about COVID-19 vaccines for Canada's young population.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Investigates What's Up With Its COVID-19 Vax Portal After Reports Of Scam Texts

The government is "aggressively" investigating these reports.

Alex Arsenych | Narcity

To anyone who has recently scheduled an appointment through Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine portal, beware of any weird texts that might pop up on your phone.

Ontario is currently investigating after some Ontarians reported that they got a scam text sent to their phone after booking through the vaccine portal.

Keep Reading Show less

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Open For Ontario Children 5 To 11 Starting Tomorrow

Here's how to book.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Ontario is gearing up to make vaccination available for children 5 to 11 years old across the province, and bookings will start on Tuesday.

This follows the recent news of Health Canada's approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old on November 19.

Keep Reading Show less