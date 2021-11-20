Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
canada weather

Canada's Weather Is About To Get Freezing As A 'Reservoir Of Cold Air' From The Arctic Spreads

Get ready for that cold, frigid air! 🥶

Canada's Weather Is About To Get Freezing As A 'Reservoir Of Cold Air' From The Arctic Spreads
Juan Rojas | Unsplash, Joy Real | Unsplash

It's time to get ready because Canada's weather is about to get absolutely frigid due to a "reservoir of cold air" in the Arctic that is going to spread across the country.

The Weather Network has revealed that the reservoir in Canada's north has taken a while to cool down, which delayed true winter cold because the region was dealing with a temperature fever in the past few weeks.

That pattern is about to change though because the cold that's been building up there has reached the point where it will spread down and blanket the rest of the country.

The cold snap will reach the Prairies first, with temperatures below zero and wind chill making it feel more like -20 in many places starting on November 21.

In the week following that, the icy weather will stay in the Prairies for a few days before moving east and bringing freezing temperatures to Ontario and Quebec. According to The Weather Network, it's going to be "uncomfortably cold."

Since the Great Lakes are mostly unfrozen, the combination of frigid air, bone-chilling winds and open water will likely result in rounds of lake-effect snow squalls that will stick around for a while in Ontario.

This might be a taste of what's to come when winter officially arrives because a month-by-month forecast is calling for major snowstorms to bury almost every province at some point during the season, with snowfalls totalling 20, 45 and even 60 centimetres!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

The Month-By-Month Winter Forecast Is Out & Major Snowstorms Will Hit Almost Everywhere

Check if your province is one of the places that will be buried by more than 30 centimetres of snow!

Mateusz Majewski | Unsplash, Etienne Delorieux | Unsplash

This winter's forecast shows that while places have already seen icy weather, the season is only just getting started, and almost everywhere will get major snowstorms!

Here's what the Farmer's Almanac is forecasting in every province from December to March so you know what to expect this winter.

Keep Reading Show less

COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Are Reportedly Being Scrapped For Canadians Stranded By Floods

Here's who is eligible to bypass the rules.👇

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, TranBC | Twitter

Some of Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions are reportedly being waived in order to help Canadians who are stranded by the flooding in B.C.

On Wednesday, November 17, CTV News reported that Canadians who are unable to access the rest of the country have been given the go-ahead to bypass the requirements usually in place for travellers at the Canada-U.S. border.

Keep Reading Show less

The Weather In The Prairies Is About To Get Chaotic Thanks To Energy From A 'Weather Bomb'

There will be "considerable" snowfall accumulation. ❄️️

Marijus Auruskevicius | Dreamstime, Robert Nystrom | Dreamstime

Brace yourself, Prairie provinces — the weather in some spots is about to get really wintry this week!

According to The Weather Network, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are all about to get hit with the energy from a "potent weather bomb" that's currently blasting B.C. and will start bringing snow into Northern Alberta in the evening of Tuesday, November 9.*

Keep Reading Show less

Winter Weather Will Bury Canada Way Before December Thanks To A 'Temperature Fever'

This fever will make a whole lot of people feel colder!

Venrick Azcueta | Unsplash, Etienne Delorieux | Unsplash

You might want to get ready because cold and snowy winter weather is set to descend on parts of Canada way before December arrives due to a "temperature fever."

According to The Weather Network, stubbornly warm temperatures in Nunavut, which is where the atmosphere makes some of the coldest air in the Northern Hemisphere, will have far-reaching impacts across Canada.

Keep Reading Show less