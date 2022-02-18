Sections

Storm Eunice's Winds Are Tearing Up Streets & Making Air Travel A Nightmare In Europe

People are literally being blown away 🌬️

Global Staff Writer
Courtesy of Anna Lena Kleiner, BIG JET TV | Youtube

Storm Eunice has everything up in the air…literally.

The storm has been blowing through Europe with record-setting winds, making it hard for planes to land, causing widespread damage and even causing a few deaths across Europe.

Winds of up to 196 kph have been recorded in the U.K. and Ireland, sparking comparisons to the Great Storm of 1987, reported the Guardian. Like that storm, scientists are reporting small but powerful bursts of wind called "sting jets" during this one.

The winds are some of the highest ever recorded in the region. According to the New York Times, the weather has been blamed for one death in Northern Ireland and another in London.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands recorded winds reaching 140 kilometres per hour, causing cities like Amsterdam, Delft, Rotterdam and The Hague to shut down everything, including train stations, schools and stores, as early as noon on February 18, according to NL Times.

So far, three fatalities have been reported in the Netherlands, all in the Amsterdam area. All the fatalities were caused by falling trees that struck a cyclist, a pedestrian and a driver, reported Dutch News.

The country issued an emergency alert warning locals of extreme weather across the country, and emergency lines have been overloaded.

The storm ripped off roofs, tore tiles off the ground, broke trees, and even made it impossible for planes to land across Europe.

According to FlightAware, over 200 flights were cancelled across airports in Northern Europe, most of them being in Amsterdam Schipol Airport.

In London, a Heathrow Airport livestream became like a live sporting event on Friday, with over 200,000 live viewers tuning in just to see if planes would land or not amid the wind.

Approximately 1,000 people were also evacuated from one of London’s largest concert venues when part of its roof was shredded because of the strong wind gusts.

The worst of the storm is expected to be over by the weekend.

