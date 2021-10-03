Trending Tags

Canada’s Weather Is So Varied Right Now & There's A 30 C Difference Across The Country

Are you wearing shorts or a sweater? ❄️☀️

Mady Macdonald | Dreamstime, Bram Blenk | Dreamstime

Fall is in full swing, apparently! Canada's weather is so varied from province to province right now that there's actually a 30 C difference between the hottest and coldest spots.

On Sunday, October 3, Environment Canada reported that while conditions were pretty toasty in Ontario, residents of the Northwest Territories would be waking up to a very frosty morning.

At around 8:00 a.m. in Erieau, Ontario, the temperature was a pleasant 19.6 C.

In Mould Bay, Northwest Territories, it was a lot cooler, with conditions dropping as low as -10.4 C at the same time. That's a difference of 30 C in total!

It's not all bad news though, as Canada's overall weather forecast for the upcoming month is looking promising. Earlier this week, The Weather Network predicted an unseasonably warm October throughout the country, with the exception of B.C. alone.

While the season ahead is expected to be pleasant, the same can't be said for Canada's winter forecast. According to the Farmers' Almanac's long-range predictions, the country is apparently in for a "frosty flip-flop winter." Eek!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

