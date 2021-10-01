Trending Tags

Canada's Forecast For October Is Great News For Anyone Who's Not Ready For Winter Yet

Warmer temperatures — with a few chilly days — are expected for a couple of provinces in particular!

Tim Gouw | Unsplash

We're getting closer and closer to winter each day, but Canada's forecast for October has some pretty good news for anyone who's not ready for that season to start just yet.

The Weather Network released a forecast for the month that predicts the country will experience a similar pattern as September. Some places are expected to dip below seasonal temperatures while most of the other provinces and territories will see above seasonal temperatures.

However, at this time of year, what's considered a "normal" temperature drops off quickly and can fall by one to three degrees every week in much of Canada, according to TWN.

For B.C. and Yukon, there will still be some mild and pleasant days but it's most likely near-normal or colder-than-normal temperatures will dominate October and above-normal precipitation will also come into play, bringing "an abundance of snow" to the area's alpine regions.

Into the Prairies, Northwest Territories and Nunavut, above-normal temps will take centre stage especially during the first week of October. There's a chilly wake-up call later in the month, too, as more shots of cold weather will happen and snow is a possibility.

For Ontario and Quebec, warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected during October but there will still be some chilly days as well. Provinces may see extended stretches of mild and dry weather with fewer fall storms than usual.

Then in Atlantic Canada, a few blasts of cold weather will interrupt the warmer-than-normal temps that are expected to dominate the month across the region but there will be stretches of pleasant weather as well.

If you're not a fan of winter, there is some bad news. The Weather Network has predicted that the snowy season could come earlier than usual for a bunch of provinces and it could be colder than expected too.

