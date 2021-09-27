Parts Of Vancouver Are In For A Dumping & Could See A Month's Worth Of Rain This Week Alone
It's going to be a soggy end to September. ☂️
Brace yourself Vancouver because you're in for a very, very wet week of weather.
According to The Weather Network, "Many places will see their normal rainfall for the entire month of September this week and some areas will even surpass their monthly rainfalls record for September."
For Monday and Tuesday, a "storm parade" will hit the Metro Vancouver area with over 50 to 75 millimetres of rain expected and over 100 millimetres anticipated for Vancouver Island.
For Wednesday and beyond, a system will bring "widespread soaking rain and gusty winds" to the area with blustery conditions expected that may cause power outages. The rain is expected to stick around until Thursday with the Lower Mainland seeing between 20 to 40 millimetres of rain and Vancouver Island seeing 40 to 80 plus millimetres of the wet stuff.
But the week should end on a high note — Friday is forecasted to be drier, and it should stay that way for the weekend!