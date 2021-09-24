A Trio Of Canadian Cities Out West Were Just Named Among The World's Best
The west = the best.
Canada's western provinces are once again proving to be some of the most desirable places to be in the country, landing a few of their hot spots on a list of the best cities in the world.
The 2021 World's Best Cities report was released by Resonance Consultancy, ranking the top cities globally with populations of over 1 million people.
According to their website, the rankings evaluate each city based on six categories: place, product, programming, people, prosperity, and promotion. The categories look into factors like weather, restaurants, nightlife, education, and even social media mentions.
While the highest-rated Canadian city on the list was Toronto coming in 18th place, some western cities didn't do too shabby.
Taking the 46th spot was the ever-so beautiful Vancouver, which also came in sixth place in the People category for its immigration rate and diversity.
The city was also given props for its "proactive response to and containment of the pandemic."
Not far behind was Calgary, taking the 49th spot on the list. According to the report, Calgary boasts the country's youngest population and ranked 33rd in the People category.
The third and final Western city to crack the list was Edmonton coming in 86th. The city was ranked 30th in the People category, beating out Calgary with its "healthy immigration."
The other Canadian cities that managed to crack the list were Montreal in 48th place and Ottawa in the 84th spot.