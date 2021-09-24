The Best Cities In The World Were Chosen & 6 Of Canada's Cities Were Deemed Worthy
We're the best, no big deal!
A new ranking of the best cities in the world is out now with six Canadian spots making the cut and it's time to start bragging!
The World's Best Cities annual ranking for 2021 was released by Resonance Consultancy, a way of judging "where to live, work, invest and visit" around the world. It takes into account a place's weather, safety, universities, diversity, income, nightlife, Instagram worthiness and more to figure out whether a city is truly the best.
Toronto is the highest-ranking Canadian city, coming in at the 18th spot and placing highly when it comes to its people and universities. Next up is Vancouver in 46th place, Montreal in 48th and Calgary in 49th.
After that, the last two Canadian locations to place in the 100 city ranking are Ottawa in the 84th spot and Edmonton in 86th.
The top 10 cities in the world are London, Paris, New York City, Moscow, Dubai, Tokyo, Singapore, L.A., Barcelona and Madrid. Despite being judged as the best, eight of those spots actually ranked lower than Toronto in the "people" category, which looks diversity and education.