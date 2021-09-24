Trending Tags

Toronto Was Just Ranked One Of The Best Cities In The World & The Bragging Rights Are Real

Take that, Berlin and Sydney.

Helgidinson | Dreamstime

Toronto is one of the most desirable places to live in Canada, but how it compares to all the other top cities in the world is a much deeper question. Thankfully, we now have the answer.

According to the World's Best Cities report, an acclaimed ranking of urban hot spots by Resonance Consultancy, the 6ix is currently named the 18th greatest global destination. Toronto beat out all other Canadian cities by a country mile, including Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary, which took the 46th, 48th and 49th spots respectively.

The city's diversity, education, and economic growth are cited as the biggest factors for cracking the top 20. In fact, it ranks number four in the study's "people category" trailing just behind London, England.

The Big Smoke was also revealed to be the fastest-growing metropolitan area in all of North America over the summer, making its future undeniably bright.

Here are the top 25 cities that made the list:

  1. London, England
  2. Paris, France
  3. New York, United States
  4. Moscow, Russia
  5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  6. Tokyo, Japan
  7. Singapore, Singapore
  8. Los Angeles, United States
  9. Barcelona, Spain
  10. Madrid, Spain
  11. Rome, Italy
  12. Doha, Qatar
  13. Chicago, United States
  14. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  15. San Francisco, United States
  16. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  17. St. Petersburg, Russia
  18. Toronto, Canada
  19. Sydney, Australia
  20. Berlin, Germany
  21. Las Vegas, United States
  22. Washington, United States
  23. Istanbul, Turkey
  24. Vienna, Austria
  25. Beijing, China

The report looks at the world's biggest cities with populations of one million or more and rankings are determined by analyzing factors that typically attract employment, investment and tourism across six categories: place, product, programming, people, prosperity, and promotion. It takes things like the number of foodie experiences and museums into account, as well as Global 500 corporations, direct flight connections, and even the number of mentions each city has on Instagram.

"The data collected for this year's rankings provide a snapshot of the performance of these cities one year into the pandemic and are an early indicator of how they have each been affected by COVID-19," Resonance President and CEO Chris Fair said in a release. "While no city has been spared from the effects of the pandemic over the past year, they have fared differently. This new World's Best Cities ranking provides a snapshot of which cities are best positioned to recover, and even thrive, in the years ahead."

