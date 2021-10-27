Toronto Just Ranked As The Best Business City In The Whole World For Working Women
But there's still some room for improvement...
Toronto is officially the number one business city for working women to live in, but there is still some room for improvement.
A new analysis conducted by Bloomberg Businessweek ranked the 6ix in the first place as a business city for working women. Sydney and Singapore came in at second and third, respectively, while Sao Paolo ranked last.
The report analyzed the overall quality of life for women who work in some of the world's major commerce hubs, and the cities were graded on their safety, equality, mobility, wealth (determined by how much earning potential and financial independence women have), and maternity supports like leave.
Toronto scored highly for equality, maternity provisions, safety and wealth, but not so much on its mobility score due to "traffic problems and an aging subway network." The 6ix got a total score of 3.66 out of 5, which shows there is still some room for improvement.
Lara Zink, the president and CEO of Women in Capital Markets, told the publication that despite the fact that Toronto is a "culturally diverse, dynamic, and exciting city," there is still more that can be done in order to achieve gender equality.
"Women are underrepresented, outranked and usually out-earned, and face an array of structural barriers in the workplace," Zink added.
A survey conducted by Bloomberg revealed that 37% of Toronto women either agree or strongly agree that they are being treated equally with their male counterparts. In another survey, 8% of Toronto women said they deal with sexual harassment and unwanted attention every day, while another 8.5% say they deal with it one to two times a week.
"The performance from best to worst reveals that structural and social gender inequalities remain rife everywhere," the analysis wrote.
Toronto has been ranking high on several lists for various categories lately. The 6ix was named one of the least affordable cities to live in on the continent but was also ranked as one of the most desirable places to live in.