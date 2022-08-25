Toronto Has One Of The Top 15 'Coolest Streets In The World' & It Beat Barcelona By A Lot
Walks in Toronto just got a lot cooler 😎.
Do you enjoy taking a stroll down a quaint and aesthetic street in Toronto and wonder if it's one of the coolest streets in the world?
Well, you're right! Toronto made it to Time Out's list of "The 33 coolest streets in the world," and it's so awesome!
Time Out asked more than 20,000 people worldwide what they think is the coolest street in their city, and the city dwellers have spoken.
Streets are essential in the day-to-day life of anyone around the world. As reads the article, "If parks are the lungs of the city, streets are its veins."
"Street life is what makes the places we live feel alive. Which makes streets kind of a big deal," Time Out stated. And they aren't wrong.
So, where is the "coolest street" in Toronto, you may ask? Well, that's obviously, Ossington Avenue.
Actually, Ossington Avenue was number 14 in the list out of 33, and it beat places like London, Madrid, and Barcelona.
Ossington Avenue has gained a rep for having some of Toronto's most loved and low-key restaurants that also feature live music and a European aesthetic in the middle of a Canadian city.
It's basically the place for "the kind of nights out that call for leather jackets, not heels."
King Street was so last year...
The bustling part of the street lies between Dundas Street West and Queen Street West, where you can find anything from vintage clothing, jewelry, ice cream, restaurants serving various cuisines, and even a brewery.
So, next time you walk down Ossington Avenue, know that it is one of the coolest streets in the world!