Toronto Is One Of The Top 25 Best Cities In The World & It Beat Lisbon By A Lot
Four other Canadian cities made the list as well!
Toronto was ranked one of the best cities in the world in a new report, and four other Canadian cities also made the list.
There are 195 countries in the world with over four million cities. Amazingly, Toronto ranked in the top 25 of the World's Best Cities Report by Resonance Consultancy, a marketing consultant specializing in areas like tourism and real estate.
The company reviewed over 250 cities worldwide and ranked them based on the best places to "live, visit and invest," they stated in a press release.
"The overall Best Cities rankings are determined by analyzing the performance of each city for a wide range of factors that have historically shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors to cities," the company added.
Toronto was ranked the best city in Canada and 24th out of 100 worldwide. It beat cities like Sydney in Australia which was 25th, Lisbon in Portugal came in at 37 and Athens in Greece at 53.
Other Canadian cities that made the World's Best Cities list include Montreal at 57, Calgary which was 65, Vancouver at 69, and Ottawa was ranked 96th worldwide.
"Toronto's top 25 finish this year is powered by diversity and education, with its eponymous university, U of T, ranking #9 globally and its residents finishing #20 for the planet's most educated," Resonance Consultancy stated.
In addition to the city's education, Massey-Hall was given a shoutout for recently reopening after they spent three years and $184 million on renovations. The new hotels, such as the W and the "elevated High Line-esque parks and Paris-ish swimming spots," also helped place Toronto higher on the list.
So, while you're out exploring the 6ix, know that you're in one of the best cities in the world.