The Best Universities In The World Were Just Ranked & This Ontario School Made The Top 20
Did your university make the list?
University rivalries are definitely a thing, especially when it comes to campus life and sports — but don't forget that education is also essential.
Times Higher Education has revealed its 2023 rankings of the top universities in the world, and a few Canadian universities made it on the list. One of them even made the top 20, which is a big deal in the grand scheme of things.
The ranking is based on "13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook," the report states.
According to the report, the top universities in the world are the University of Oxford (U.K.) in first place, Harvard University (U.S.) in second, and the University of Cambridge (U.K.) and Stanford University (U.S.) tied for third.
What is the top Canadian university?
According to the ranking, the best Canadian universityis the University of Toronto, which shouldn't come as a shock because the university has often been named one of the best in the country.
Overall, the university ranked 18th out of 1,799 schools in 104 countries and regions, with an overall score of 87.4 out of 100. U of T even beat some prestigious universities such as Cornell (85.9), UCLA (85.8) and UCL (85.7).
The next-best Canadian universities that made it into the top 100 in the world are the University of British Columbia (75.7) at #40, McGill University (73.0) in 46th place, and McMaster University (65.1) in 85th.
What are the lowest-ranking Canadian universities?
Well, this is never good news to anyone, but a few Canadian universities were close to the bottom of the list, and one of them is pretty popular in Toronto.
Of the 31 Canadian schools included in the ranking, the University of Lethbridge in Alberta ranked the lowest, falling near the bottom of the list in the 1,201-1,500 bracket with a score of 18.4 - 24.3.
Unfortunately, Toronto Metropolitan University wasn't far behind. It might've missed being named the worst, but it's tied for second-last on the Canadian list along with the University of Northern British Columbia and Lakehead University.
Toronto Metropolitan University, formerly known as Ryerson University, sits in the 800-1,000 bracket on the ranking with an overall score somewhere between 29.8 and 33.9.
"This year's ranking analysed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally," the report adds. "Overall, we collected over 680,000 datapoints from more than 2,500 institutions that submitted data."
So, in other words, if you were arguing with your high school friend over who goes to the best university, you can just settle this now.