A New Best Universities In The World Ranking Is Out & So Many Canadian Schools Made The Cut
Three universities in Canada are in the top 50! 🏆
There is a new best universities in the world ranking and so many Canadian post-secondary schools made the cut!
The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 was released recently and it includes 1,799 universities from 104 countries and regions around the world.
According to Times Higher Education, that makes this "the largest and most diverse" university ranking ever.
The ranking is based on 13 performance indicators that measure a school's performance in teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.
What are the best universities in the world?
In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023, the University of Oxford has been crowned the top post-secondary school in the entire world.
Harvard University is in second place, the University of Cambridge and Stanford University are tied for third and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is in fifth.
Those schools are followed by the California Institute of Technology, Princeton University, the University of California, Yale University and Imperial College London.
When it comes to the Canadian universities that made the cut, the highest-ranking one is the University of Toronto in 18th place.
Then, the University of British Columbia and McGill University are both in the top 50.
McMaster University, the University of Montreal, the University of Alberta, the University of Ottawa and more Canadian schools are also in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023.
Where are the best schools in the world?
The U.S. is the most represented country in the Times Higher Education ranking for 2023 with 177 post-secondary schools making the list.
Also, the U.S. and U.K. are the only places with universities in the top 10!
When it comes to Canada, there are 31 Canadian universities included in the ranking.
What are the best universities in Canada?
Recently, a ranking of the best universities in Canada was put out by Maclean's. The best university in Canada based on its overall reputation was the University of Toronto.
The University of Waterloo, the University of B.C., McGill University and McMaster University rounded out the top five.
Earlier in 2022, the QS World University Rankings for 2023 named McGill University the best Canadian post-secondary school and the 31st in the world.
In that ranking of the best universities in the world, the University of Toronto was tied for 34th and the University of B.C. was 47th.