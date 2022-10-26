Best Universities In The World For Sustainability Were Shared & Canadian Schools Made The Top 3
These universities were named the best at tackling environmental and social issues. 🎖️
A new ranking of the best universities in the world has dropped and two Canadian schools dominated, nabbing spots in the top three!
On October 26, 2022, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released the first-ever QS World University Rankings: Sustainability which evaluates how universities are taking action to tackle environmental and social issues.
The ranking includes 700 universities and is based on two categories: environmental impact (sustainable institutions, sustainable education and sustainable research) and social impact (equality, knowledge exchange, employability and opportunities, impact of education and quality of life).
UC Berkeley has been named the best post-secondary school in the world for sustainability, followed by the University of Toronto and the University of B.C.
The University of Edinburgh is in fourth, the University of New South Wales and the University of Sydney are tied for fifth, the University of Tokyo is in seventh, the University of Pennsylvania is in eighth, Yale University is in ninth and the University of Auckland is in 10th.
After the University of Toronto and the University of B.C., the next Canadian school in the ranking is Western University in 17th place.
Also, McGill University and the University of Waterloo are tied for 42nd.
What are the best universities in Canada?
With the QS World University Rankings for 2023, McGill University became "the new national leader" for Canada as one of the best universities in the world followed by the University of Toronto and the University of B.C.
In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023, the University of Toronto was the top Canadian school. Then, the University of B.C. and McGill University also made the top 50.
Maclean's recently released its Canada's Best Universities by Reputation ranking and the University of Toronto, the University of Waterloo, the University of B.C., McGill University and McMaster University were named as the best in 2023.
What are the best universities in the world?
The best post-secondary schools in the QS World University Rankings for 2023 were the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Cambridge, Standford University, the University of Oxford and Harvard University.
According to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023, the University of Oxford is the best university in the world followed by Harvard University, the University of Cambridge, Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.