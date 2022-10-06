Canada's Best Universities Were Just Revealed & These Schools Are The Most Reputable
Did your university make the cut? 📚
If you've been wondering what the best universities in Canada are, a new ranking just revealed which top schools in the country have stellar reputations.
Maclean's released its Canada's Best Universities ranking for 2023 on October 6, 2022, which sorts post-secondary schools in this country by overall reputation, quality, innovation and leadership.
The ranking is based on a survey of university faculty and senior administrators, along with business people across the country, who were asked to share their views on quality and innovation at Canadian universities.
Coming in as the best university in Canada overall is the University of Toronto, followed by the University of Waterloo, the University of B.C., McGill University and McMaster University.
The other post-secondary schools in the overall top 10 are Queen's University, the University of Alberta, Université de Montréal, Simon Fraser University and the University of Victoria.
When it comes to the "highest quality" school, McGill took the number one spot in the ranking released by Maclean's.
The University of Waterloo was named the most innovative and the University of Toronto was ranked as the "leader of tomorrow."
What are the best universities in Canada?
Earlier in 2022, Quacquarelli Symonds released the QS World University Rankings for 2023 which features more than 1,400 post-secondary schools across 100 locations in the world.
McGill University is the highest Canadian school of the best universities in the world ranking, followed by the University of Toronto and the University of B.C.
What are the best universities in the world?
The post-secondary school that topped the 2023 QS World University Ranking is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
That's followed by the University of Cambridge in second place, Standford University in third, the University of Oxford in fourth and Harvard University in fifth.