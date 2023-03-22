A New Best Universities Ranking Is Out & A Canadian School Has The Most Top-Ranked Subjects
There is a new best universities ranking out now and a Canadian post-secondary school has more subjects in the top 50 than any school in the world.
Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a higher education analyst, has released its annual World University Rankings by Subject report which reveals the top universities across 54 academic disciplines.
The ranking is based on an analysis of more than 15,700 university programs taken by students at 1,594 universities across the world in 93 countries and territories.
There are five general areas of study included in this ranking: Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management.
You can also find rankings for specific subjects like literature and history under Arts and Humanities, computer science under Engineering and Technology, nursing and psychology under Life Sciences and Medicine, chemistry and mathematics under Natural Sciences, and marketing under Social Sciences and Management.
All of the rankings are based on academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations, H-index (a way of measuring productivity and impact), and international research networks.
QS revealed that the University of Toronto has the most subjects that rank in the top 50 of any school in the world with 48.
The Canadian university represented this country in the broad areas of study as well by finishing in the top 15 for both Arts and Humanities and Life Sciences and Medicine.
Also, the University of British Columbia came in 23rd place and McGill University came in 36th for Arts and Humanities along with 22nd and 23rd place respectively for Life Sciences and Medicine.
With Engineering and Technology subjects, the University of Toronto is in 27th place, the University of British Columbia is in 33rd and the University of Waterloo is 37th.
For Natural Sciences, the University of British Columbia is in 17th place, the University of Toronto is in 23rd and McGill University is 41st.
Then, the University of Toronto came in 15th place, the University of British Columbia in 17th and McGill University in 42nd for Social Sciences and Management subjects.
According to QS, the U.S. has the most top 10 programs in the world with 256, followed by the U.K. with 145 and Switzerland with 32.
Also, Harvard University ranks as the top school in 14 different subjects while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tops 11 subject rankings.
In the best universities in the world ranking QS released last year, almost all of the Canadian post-secondary schools that made it onto the previous ranking had dropped spots.
That allowed for another university to become Canada's "new national leader" and dethrone the University of Toronto as the top school in the country!
