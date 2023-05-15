The World's Best Universities Were Just Revealed & This Toronto School Made The Top 25
Did your university make the list? 📚
A new ranking was just revealed and this Toronto school made it in the top 25 best universities in the world list, while also scoring the number one spot in Canada.
World University Rankings 2023 has reviewed 2000 schools from around the world and based its findings on the quality of education, employability, quality of faculty, and research performance. The schools that made it to the list are institutions from 95 countries, including Canada.
The best university in Canada, and the top 23rd worldwide, is the University of Toronto.
The University of Toronto rose one spot from the 2022 list but it did see overall "declines in the quality of education, employability, and quality of faculty indicators."
What are the top universities in Ontario?
40 Canadian universities made the list and 17 of them are located in Ontario.
The Ontario institutions that made it to the World University Rankings 2023 list are as follows, along with their ranking out of 2000:
- University of Toronto [# 23]
- McMaster University [# 174]
- Western University [# 188]
- University of Waterloo [# 204]
- University of Ottawa [# 212]
- Queen's University [# 325]
- York University [# 451]
- University of Guelph [# 486]
- Carleton University [# 539]
- Toronto Metropolitan University [# 835]
- University of Windsor [# 990]
- Wilfrid Laurier University [# 1226]
- Brock University [# 1255]
- Lakehead University [# 1321]
- Trent University [# 1507]
- Ontario Tech University [# 1545]
- Laurentian University [# 1716]
What are the best universities in Canada?
The top 10 universities in Canada are as follows, along with their worldwide positions:
- University of Toronto [# 23]
- McGill University [# 26]
- University of British Columbia [# 51]
- University of Alberta [# 76]
- University of Montreal [# 122]
- McMaster University [# 174]
- Western University [# 188]
- University of Calgary [# 195]
- University of Waterloo [# 204]
- University of Ottawa [# 212]
"The concern is that Canada is struggling to compete against rivals worldwide, with more than two-thirds of Canadian universities slipping down," they stated.
From the 40 Canadian universities listed, 11 universities from Canada have improved in ranking from last year, 2 maintained their spots, and 27 dropped in the list.
The President of the Center for World University Rankings, Dr. Nadim Mahassen, said, "While Canada is well represented in this year's rankings, the country's top institutions are under increasing pressure from well-funded universities from around the world."
"Funding to further promote the development and reputation of Canada's higher education system is vital if the country aspires to be more competitive on the global stage," Dr. Mahassen concluded.
What are the top 25 universities in the world?
The top 25 universities, according to the most recent World University Rankings 2023, are:
Harvard University [# 1] [USA]
Massachusetts Institute of Technology [# 2] [USA]
Stanford University [# 3] [USA]
University of Cambridge [# 4] [United Kingdom]
University of Oxford [# 5] [United Kingdom]
Princeton University [# 6] [USA]
University of Chicago [# 7] [USA]
Columbia University [# 8] [USA]
University of Pennsylvania [# 9] [USA]
Yale University [# 10] [USA]
California Institute of Technology [# 11] [USA]
University of California, Berkeley [# 12] [USA]
University of Tokyo [# 13] [Japan]
Cornell University [# 14] [USA]
Northwestern University [# 15] [USA]
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor [# 16] [USA]
Johns Hopkins University [# 17] [USA]
University of California, Los Angeles [# 18] [USA]
University College London [# 19] [United Kingdom]
Duke University [# 20] [USA]
PSL University [# 21] [France]
University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign [# 22] [USA]
University of Toronto [# 23] [Canada]
New York University [# 24] [USA]
University of Washington [# 25] [USA]