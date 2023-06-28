These Canadian Universities Got Ranked Among The World's Best & There's A New Number One
Let the gloating begin! 👀
The latest ranking of the best universities in the world included a bunch of celebrated Canadian schools, with the University of Toronto even managing to take back its crown as the best in the country.
QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the world's largest international higher education network, has released the Q.S. World University Rankings for 2024, highlighting over 1,400 post-secondary institutions across 100 locations worldwide.
Out of the 30 Canadian universities featured in the rankings only one university, the University of Toronto, secured a spot in the top 25, ranking 21st globally. This achievement is noteworthy considering the university's previous tie for 34th place in the 2023 World University Rankings.
Following closely behind, McGill University secured second place among Canadian schools, improving its global ranking from 31st to 30th this year, despite losing out to Toronto this round. The University of British Columbia claimed the third spot, ranking 34th worldwide and making an impressive leap of 13 places from the previous year.
While the top three Canadian schools are closely ranked, no other Canadian institution appears on the top 100 of this list.
Here is a list of the top Canadian schools featured in the rankings, along with their respective positions:
- University of Toronto - 21st
- McGill University - 30th
- University of British Columbia - 34th
- University of Alberta - 111th
- University of Waterloo - 112th
- Western University - 114th
- Université de Montréal - 141st
- University of Calgary - 182nd
- McMaster University - 189th
- University of Ottawa - 203rd
For those curious about the leading post-secondary institutions in the 2024 best universities in the world rankings, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) secured the top position once again, followed by the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford, Harvard University, and Stanford University.
Here is a list of the top 10 universities in the world according to the Q.S. World University Rankings:
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- University of Cambridge
- University of Oxford
- Harvard University
- Stanford University
- Imperial College London
- ETH Zurich
- National University of Singapore
- University College London
- University of California, Berkeley
These rankings highlight the achievements and positions of Canadian universities in the global academic landscape, showcasing their contributions and reputation on an international scale. They also give students of these intuitions of the right to flex.