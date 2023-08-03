U Of T Beat Out Every University In The World In This Ranking Except Harvard & Here's Why
The University of Toronto has managed to beat every post-secondary school except for Harvard in a new ranking so bragging rights are in order, right?
This is part of a list that shows what the best universities in the world are based on research outputs for specific subjects from those institutions.
You can find the list of top universities from Nature Index which is part of Nature Portfolio, a publisher of research, reviews, critical comments, news and analysis.
It ranks institutions around the world by sector (academic, government, corporate, healthcare and NPO/NGO) and by subject (biological sciences, chemistry, earth and environmental sciences, health sciences and physical sciences).
To figure out where each school ranks, Nature Index looked at the research outputs of these universities around the world from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.
When it comes to what the best universities across the world are in all natural and health sciences subjects, the University of Toronto is the highest-ranking Canadian post-secondary school in 19th place.
That's behind Harvard University, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, University of Tokyo and other schools.
Then, the next Canadian schools on the list are McGill University in 64th place and the University of British Columbia in the 78th spot.
Now, here's where it gets good: the University of Toronto beat out every school except Harvard for health sciences subjects.
The Canadian university ranked higher than Johns Hopkins University, University of Michigan, Yale University, University of Pennsylvania, Duke University, University of Oxford, Stanford University, Columbia University and more.
McGill University is the next highest-ranking post-secondary school in Canada for health sciences subjects, coming in at 42nd overall.
Then, the University of British Columbia is in 56th place.
This is all based on all research outputs and collaborations with other institutions in the natural and health sciences subjects.
Just a few months earlier, the QS World University Rankings were released for 2024 and out of 1,400 post-secondary institutions around the world, only the University of Toronto snagged a spot in the top 25.
It was ranked 21st overall which is a significant boost from its 34th place finish in the 2023 QS World University Rankings.
While McGill University was the top Canadian school in this ranking last year, it is the second-best university in Canada for the 2024 list and 30th in the world.
Also, the University of British Columbia came in the 34th spot of the world university rankings for 2024, up more than 10 places from last year!
