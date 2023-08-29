7 Free Online University Courses In Canada That Actually Sound Really Interesting
From black holes to video game writing! 👀
Does learning for free, from anywhere, without any human contact sound ideal to you? Well then, these free online university courses could be right up your alley. No hefty tuition fees or mundane course topics — it's like a whole new kind of post-secondary education.
Several Canadian universities offer a bunch of virtual courses that not only come with a price tag of zero dollars but are also intriguing enough to make you want to hit the "enroll" button.
Don't believe us? Well, keep up on scrolling, friend.
Video Game Writing Essentials
School: University of British Columbia
Why You Should Enroll: Interested in the world of video game writing? Good, because this course is your chance to dig in to interactive storytelling, explore gaming narratives and figure out what truly drives a great story.
This course will guide you through the foundational aspects of the art of crafting and adapting original IPs and more. And if you're curious about what a job in the industry actually looks like, they've got plenty of insightful industry interviews and hands-on assignments for you to obsess over.
Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology
School: University of Alberta
Why You Should Enroll: Dinosaur Paleobiology promises to take its students on a captivating 12-lesson journey into the realm of dinosaurs.
You'll learn about their anatomy, what they munched on, how they moved and even the mysteries surrounding their extinction. The best part? The lessons come straight from museums, fossil labs and real-life dig sites.
It's an engaging blend of education and exploration, but it's also thorough and comprehensive — you should expect to set aside three to five hours a week to complete the three-week course.
Hacking Exercise for Health: The Surprising New Science of Fitness
School: McMaster University
Why You Should Enroll: Hacking Exercise for Health promises to help you decode the science of an effective workout.
Guided by experts Martin Gibala and Stuart Phillips from McMaster University, this course unpacks the latest in cardio fitness and strength building.
Learn the balance between cardio and strength, explore the effectiveness of light vs. heavy weights, and uncover the benefits of interval training.
Marty and Stu, top scholars in fitness, offer actionable insights and versatile workouts suitable for any setting, meanwhile teaching you all about the "surprising new science" behind it all. With engaging quizzes and interactive assignments, you'll gain the tools to optimize your exercise routine, regardless of your schedule.
Astro 101: Black Holes
School: University of Alberta
Why You Should Enroll: Curious about black holes? Well, this course offers students the chance to unravel the mysteries surrounding these cosmic phenomena.
You'll journey through fundamental concepts of astronomy, relativity and quantum physics, all with black holes as the central theme.
By the end, you'll be able to break down essential black hole properties, demystify their portrayal in pop culture and understand their formation theories. So, safe to say it's pretty thorough.
"Great course and pitched at a good intermediate level. I did this course in combination with the 'Astronomy: Exploring Space and Time' course and they complimented each other very well. The animations kept it interesting and I feel like I have a good grasp on this subject now. The tutors were enjoyable to watch and people were helpful in the forums," wrote one reviewer.
Quantum Machine Learning
School: University of Toronto
Why You Should Enroll: Ready to explore the groundbreaking intersection of quantum computing and machine learning? Well then, this is your course.
You'll discover how quantum technologies could supercharge learning algorithms and tackle challenges that stump classical computers.
The hands-on course lets you play with open-source Python frameworks and features insights from top-notch researchers like Alán Aspuru-Guzik and Maria Schuld.
By the end, you'll be able to grasp the basics of the quantum realm, compare computing paradigms, harness hybrid learning algorithms and even dabble in coherent quantum machine learning protocols.
It's worth noting that there are two versions of this course, one that costs $67 and one that is totally free. The latter is a bit more limited, but it's still packed with incredible knowledge.
Mindshift: Break Through Obstacles to Learning and Discover Your Hidden Potential
School: McMaster University
Why You Should Enroll: Mindshift is a course that's all about helping you navigate today's fast-paced learning landscape. No matter where you are in life, this course promises to instruct you on how to maximize your online learning potential, find suitable mentors and dodge those pesky career and life slumps.
This isn't just about absorbing new info — it's about reshaping your perspective to achieve what you want within life's limits.
"Great course, motivated me to think of what I want to do, and I actually got an idea just before completing the course, which I am putting into action now! I am motivated to learn more, thank you," wrote one reviewer.
"This course is really an eye-opener. It shows you aspects of thinking you never thought of before and guides you to different modes of evaluating your life and moving forward through scientifically proven steps which will eventually lead to your personal development if it was applied correctly by you," added another.
Introduction to Psychology
School: University of Toronto
Why You Should Enroll: This course takes students through the "most interesting experiments within the field of psychology" to help them better understand human behaviour.
If you're interested in discussions about why the actions of others affect your own thoughts and emotions, this could be the class for you.
By the end, the course promises that you will have gained "a much better understanding and appreciation of who you are and how you work."
Didn't find something you like? No sweat. This list is merely a small selection of the courses available to you. Sites like Coursera and edX offer up a plethora of free online modules from prestigious universities both within Canada and internationally, so there's no limit to what you can learn for free online.