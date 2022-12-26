Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

These Canadian Universities Have Free Courses You Can Take Online & Learn Something Useful

One course lets you do a forensic DNA analysis of samples from a crime scene to solve a murder! 🔎

University students working on laptops at the University of British Columbia. Right: People walking on the University of Alberta's snow-covered campus.

There are so many free courses you can take online with Canadian universities that are actually interesting and will teach you something useful.

You can find these online courses with post-secondary schools all over the country including at the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia and the University of Alberta.

The classes cover a bunch of different subjects so there's something for everyone to learn whether it be psychology, dinosaurs, DNA or video game writing.

If you're looking to learn something new and interesting, here are a few free online courses being offered by universities in Canada that you can take!

Digital Capital Markets

University: Queen's University

Course Description: This course teaches key concepts for evaluating electronic market quality, knowing how trading algorithms work and understanding the hype about dark markets and high-frequency trading.

Enroll Here

Communication Strategies for a Virtual Age

University: University of Toronto

Course Description: This course will show you how to apply communication principles and techniques for in-person and virtual teams, create impactful presentations, refine your communication style to better persuade and influence others, run more effective meetings and more.

Enroll Here

AP Psychology - Course 1: What is Psychology?

University: University of B.C.

Course Description: This course is an introduction to psychology and starts with the question, "What is psychology?"

Then, it will teach you the history of psychology, what the field is like today and the research methods of psychology.

Enroll Here

Indigenous Canada

University: University of Alberta

Course Description: In this class, you'll explore the different histories and contemporary perspectives of Indigenous peoples.

You'll also learn about the fur trade, land claims, legal systems and rights, political conflicts and alliances, Indigenous political activism, contemporary Indigenous life and more.

Enroll Here

DNA Decoded

University: McMaster University

Course Description: This course explores the structure of DNA, how the code was cracked and what our DNA can tell us about ourselves.

Then, you'll perform your own forensic DNA analysis of samples from a crime scene to solve a murder!

Enroll Here

Video Game Writing Essentials

University: University of B.C.

Course Description: In this class, you'll learn the essentials of writing video games, how games are developed, what game writers do and the ways game stories are different from other stories.

Enroll Here

Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology

University: University of Alberta

Course Description: This course gives an overview of non-avian dinosaurs and covers topics like anatomy, eating, environmental and behavioural adaptations, origins and extinction.

The lessons are taught from museums, fossil preparation labs and dig sites!

Enroll Here

