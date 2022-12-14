Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
ontario universities

Ontario Universities Are Offering So Many Free Courses This Winter & Here Are 7 You Can Try

They don't even sound like slogs!

Toronto Staff Writer
The University of Toronto. Right: McMaster University.

The University of Toronto. Right: McMaster University.

Les Palenik | Dreamstime, Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime
True

If you're looking to learn something new without worrying about student loans, you should consider taking one of these free Ontario university courses.

Believe it or not, reputable post-secondary schools allow people to learn for free each year, including the University of Toronto, Queen's University and McMaster University.

The no-payment-required courses cover a diverse range of topics, from exercise to enterprise selling, allowing participants the ability to choose the class that best matches their interests and goals.

So without further ado, here are seven free online courses being offered by universities this winter that actually sound interesting.

Behavioural Economics in Action

School: University of Toronto

Start Date: Self-paced

Who Should Apply: Learn how to save "more money, eat healthy foods," and master the art of adulting.

Enroll Here

Hacking Exercise For Health

School: McMaster University

Start Date: January 2, 2023

Who Should Apply: Those who wish to learn how to exercise better and design their own workouts.

Enroll Here

Enterprise Selling

School: Queen's University

Start Date: Self-paced

Who Should Apply: Left-brained individuals that want to learn how to "conduct sales conversations."

Enroll Here

Leadership Skills Development for Occupational Therapists

School: The University of Toronto

Start Date: Self-paced

Who Should Apply: People who wish to "gain insights into their leadership potential, values and preferences" in the field of occupational therapy.

Enroll Here

DNA Decoded

School: McMaster University

Start Date: January 2, 2023

Who Should Apply: Those interested in exploring the structure of DNA and learning how it relates to human beings.

Enroll Here

Strategic Account Management

School: Queen's University

Start Date: Self-paced

Who Should Apply: Those interested in learning the "skills required to effectively maintain, retain and grow existing enterprise partnerships and customers."

Enroll Here

Organizational Leadership

School: The University of Toronto

Start Date: March 1, 2023

Who Should Apply: Leaders who are looking to improve their organizational performance and enhance their ability to work across silos.

Enroll Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Patrick John Gilson
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...