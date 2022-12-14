Ontario Universities Are Offering So Many Free Courses This Winter & Here Are 7 You Can Try
They don't even sound like slogs!
If you're looking to learn something new without worrying about student loans, you should consider taking one of these free Ontario university courses.
Believe it or not, reputable post-secondary schools allow people to learn for free each year, including the University of Toronto, Queen's University and McMaster University.
The no-payment-required courses cover a diverse range of topics, from exercise to enterprise selling, allowing participants the ability to choose the class that best matches their interests and goals.
So without further ado, here are seven free online courses being offered by universities this winter that actually sound interesting.
Behavioural Economics in Action
School: University of Toronto
Start Date: Self-paced
Who Should Apply: Learn how to save "more money, eat healthy foods," and master the art of adulting.
Hacking Exercise For Health
School: McMaster University
Start Date: January 2, 2023
Who Should Apply: Those who wish to learn how to exercise better and design their own workouts.
Enterprise Selling
School: Queen's University
Start Date: Self-paced
Who Should Apply: Left-brained individuals that want to learn how to "conduct sales conversations."
Leadership Skills Development for Occupational Therapists
School: The University of Toronto
Start Date: Self-paced
Who Should Apply: People who wish to "gain insights into their leadership potential, values and preferences" in the field of occupational therapy.
DNA Decoded
School: McMaster University
Start Date: January 2, 2023
Who Should Apply: Those interested in exploring the structure of DNA and learning how it relates to human beings.
Strategic Account Management
School: Queen's University
Start Date: Self-paced
Who Should Apply: Those interested in learning the "skills required to effectively maintain, retain and grow existing enterprise partnerships and customers."
Organizational Leadership
School: The University of Toronto
Start Date: March 1, 2023
Who Should Apply: Leaders who are looking to improve their organizational performance and enhance their ability to work across silos.
