7 Free Ontario University Courses You Can Take This Fall That Actually Sound Amazing
Some of them start today!
Want to learn without a student loan? These free Ontario university courses are a great place to start, and you take them from the comfort of your home.
Some of the province's most prestigious schools, including the University of Toronto, Queen's University, and McMaster University, offer open and free online courses ranging from enterprise selling to the science of human relationships.
So, say begone to ad-filled YouTube tutorials and hello to knowledge, friend.
Here is a list of seven free Ontario university courses that you can take this fall to further expand your knowledge:
Motion Planning for Self-Driving Cars
School: University of Toronto
Start Date: October 7
Who Should Apply: Individuals who would like to understand the futuristic ins and outs of autonomous driving may enjoy what this course has to offer.
Mindshift: Break Through Obstacles to Learning and Discover Your Hidden Potential
School: McMaster University
Start Date: October 17
Who Should Apply: If you're wondering how to grow your career and avoid frustrating ruts, this course can help you.
The Arts and Science of Relationships: Understanding Human Needs
School: University of Toronto
Start Date: October 7
Who Should Apply: Individuals who are interested in learning the basic concepts of The Strategies and Skills Learning and Development System (SSLD) and its relevance to everyday relationships.
Enterprise Selling
School: Queen's University
Start date: October 7
Who Should Apply: People seeking a career in sales and want to better understand essential concepts such as marketing and sales strategies.
Introduction to Psychology
School: University of Toronto
Start Date: October 7
Who Should Apply: Those who want to learn about the field of psychology and explore the inner workings of cognitive abilities, such as memory, learning, attention, perception, and consciousness.
Finance for Everyone: Decisions
School: McMaster University
Start Date: October 10
Who Should Apply: Anyone interested in learning how important financial calculations can help save them money and improve their day-to-day life.
The City and You: Find Your Best Place
School: University Of Toronto
Start Date: October 7
Who Should Apply: People who want to better understand and identify the best place for them and their families to live.