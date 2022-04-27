NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
university of toronto

These 6 Courses At The University Of Toronto Are Free & Here's What You Can Learn

There's even a course for teachers too!

Toronto Editorial Fellow
Building at the University of Toronto.

Building at the University of Toronto.

Chengusf | Dreamstime

School may be out for undergrads but there are still free courses from Ontario universities you can take right now for those who want to continue learning.

The University of Toronto, which has been named one of the best universities in the world, is offering courses through edX.org at no cost, where you'll be able to learn about everything from topics related to medicine to teaching strategies in the classroom.

They've got professors teaching you courses that could take you as little as four weeks to complete, and some are even self-paced so you can learn at your own convenience.

Here's the full line-up of what you can sign up for right now.

Foundations in Biosimilars and Biologics

Pace: Self-paced

Duration of Study: Around 5 weeks

When Can You Start: After May 31

Who Should Apply: If you're into learning about biologic drugs for diseases like diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and anemia, this course will teach you what these medicines really are and how they help people.

Apply Here

Death 101: Shaping the Future of Global Health

Pace: Self-paced

Duration of Study: Around 7 weeks

When Can You Start: April 27, and is available until Dec 16

Who Should Apply: If you've got some curiosity about health issues that affect a lot of people, then this course may be for you. You'll get a deep dive into the different causes of death that relate to HIV, Chronic diseases, and more.

Apply Here

Teaching for Critical Action: Empowering Students in Challenging Times

Pace: Self-paced

Duration of Study: Around 5 weeks

When Can You Start: April 27, and available until Oct 14

Who Should Apply: Teachers looking to learn how to approach challenges in teaching students about a variety of "complex socio-environmental issues" like economic disparity and climate change should sign up for this course. They'll get the chance to collab with other educators across the globe to create and design lesson plans.

Apply Here

Leadership Skills Development for Occupational Therapists

Pace: Instructor-paced

Duration of Study: Around 5 weeks

When Can You Start: June 1, ending July 7

Who Should Apply: Calling all occupational therapists! This course will teach you how to develop and show leadership skills in your profession through interactive activities, discussions, peer feedback, and more.

Apply Here

Behavioural Economics in Action

Pace: Self-paced

Duration of Study: Around 6 weeks

When Can You Start: April 27

Who Should Apply: Ever wondered how people make choices on what they eat, how they save money and how they stay healthy overall? This course is for those who want to know how people decide to spend their money and learn how to help them make "better" choices.

Apply Here

Advanced Knowledge and Skills of Originator and Biosimilar Biologics: For Healthcare Providers

Pace: Self-paced

Duration of Study: Around 4 weeks

When Can You Start: After July 29

Who Should Apply: This is an advanced course for healthcare professionals who are currently using, or just starting to use "biologic medicine" in their practice.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...