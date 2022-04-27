These 6 Courses At The University Of Toronto Are Free & Here's What You Can Learn
There's even a course for teachers too!
School may be out for undergrads but there are still free courses from Ontario universities you can take right now for those who want to continue learning.
The University of Toronto, which has been named one of the best universities in the world, is offering courses through edX.org at no cost, where you'll be able to learn about everything from topics related to medicine to teaching strategies in the classroom.
They've got professors teaching you courses that could take you as little as four weeks to complete, and some are even self-paced so you can learn at your own convenience.
Here's the full line-up of what you can sign up for right now.
Foundations in Biosimilars and Biologics
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 5 weeks
When Can You Start: After May 31
Who Should Apply: If you're into learning about biologic drugs for diseases like diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and anemia, this course will teach you what these medicines really are and how they help people.
Death 101: Shaping the Future of Global Health
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 7 weeks
When Can You Start: April 27, and is available until Dec 16
Who Should Apply: If you've got some curiosity about health issues that affect a lot of people, then this course may be for you. You'll get a deep dive into the different causes of death that relate to HIV, Chronic diseases, and more.
Teaching for Critical Action: Empowering Students in Challenging Times
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 5 weeks
When Can You Start: April 27, and available until Oct 14
Who Should Apply: Teachers looking to learn how to approach challenges in teaching students about a variety of "complex socio-environmental issues" like economic disparity and climate change should sign up for this course. They'll get the chance to collab with other educators across the globe to create and design lesson plans.
Leadership Skills Development for Occupational Therapists
Pace: Instructor-paced
Duration of Study: Around 5 weeks
When Can You Start: June 1, ending July 7
Who Should Apply: Calling all occupational therapists! This course will teach you how to develop and show leadership skills in your profession through interactive activities, discussions, peer feedback, and more.
Behavioural Economics in Action
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 6 weeks
When Can You Start: April 27
Who Should Apply: Ever wondered how people make choices on what they eat, how they save money and how they stay healthy overall? This course is for those who want to know how people decide to spend their money and learn how to help them make "better" choices.
Advanced Knowledge and Skills of Originator and Biosimilar Biologics: For Healthcare Providers
Pace: Self-paced
Duration of Study: Around 4 weeks
When Can You Start: After July 29
Who Should Apply: This is an advanced course for healthcare professionals who are currently using, or just starting to use "biologic medicine" in their practice.