Ontario Universities Are Offering So Many Free Courses & Here Are 6 You Can Try
Learn without the debt.
Do you love to learn but can't afford to take on more debt? Well, good news! As it turns out, several Ontario universities are offering free online courses right now, and signing up is ridiculously easy.
Knowledge-hungry individuals can expand their minds by taking various open courses with topics ranging from account management to personal health.
Don't believe us? Take a look at the list below and see for yourself.
Death 101: Shaping the Future of Global Health
School: University of Toronto
Who Should Apply: Anyone interested in analyzing the world’s biggest health problems by diving into the most prominent causes of death.
Behavioural Economics in Action
School: University of Toronto
Who Should Apply: You can learn to use behavioural economics to help change behaviours, improve welfare and more.
Enterprise Selling
School: Queen's University
Who Should Apply: If you want a career in sales, this crash course will help you learn essential concepts to align marketing and sales strategies.
Sales Enablement & Analytics
School: Queen's University
Who Should Apply: If you're hoping to become a sales leader, this course will show you how to use the data and tools needed to do so.
Strategic Account Management
School: Queen's University
Who Should Apply: Those who wish to develop the skills required to maintain, retain and grow existing business partnerships and customers.
Teaching for Critical Action: Empowering Students in Challenging Times
School: University of Toronto
Who Should Apply: Anyone hoping to develop practical approaches and strategies for addressing complex socio-environmental issues in the classroom.