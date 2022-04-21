NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ontario Universities

Ontario Universities Are Offering So Many Free Courses & Here Are 6 You Can Try

Learn without the debt.

Toronto Staff Writer
Queen's University during a sunny day. Right: The University of Toronto during the springtime.

Queen's University during a sunny day. Right: The University of Toronto during the springtime.

@queensuniversity | Instagram,@uoft | Instagram

Do you love to learn but can't afford to take on more debt? Well, good news! As it turns out, several Ontario universities are offering free online courses right now, and signing up is ridiculously easy.

Knowledge-hungry individuals can expand their minds by taking various open courses with topics ranging from account management to personal health.

Don't believe us? Take a look at the list below and see for yourself.

Death 101: Shaping the Future of Global Health

School: University of Toronto

Who Should Apply: Anyone interested in analyzing the world’s biggest health problems by diving into the most prominent causes of death.

Apply Here

Behavioural Economics in Action

School: University of Toronto

Who Should Apply: You can learn to use behavioural economics to help change behaviours, improve welfare and more.

Apply Here

Enterprise Selling

School: Queen's University

Who Should Apply: If you want a career in sales, this crash course will help you learn essential concepts to align marketing and sales strategies.

Apply Here

Sales Enablement & Analytics

School: Queen's University

Who Should Apply: If you're hoping to become a sales leader, this course will show you how to use the data and tools needed to do so.

Apply Here

Strategic Account Management

School: Queen's University

Who Should Apply: Those who wish to develop the skills required to maintain, retain and grow existing business partnerships and customers.

Apply Here

Teaching for Critical Action: Empowering Students in Challenging Times

School: University of Toronto

Who Should Apply: Anyone hoping to develop practical approaches and strategies for addressing complex socio-environmental issues in the classroom.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...