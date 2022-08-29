A Grandma Just Became An Ontario Lottery Winner & She's Using It To Spoil Her Grandkids
She's the sweetest.
Who doesn't want their grandma to become an Ontario lottery winner? Not only is it wholesome, but a little extra in your birthday card next year couldn't hurt in this economy.
According to OLG, Richmond Hill resident Sophie Leung won an impressive $121,811.40 after grabbing the second place prize in the July 9, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.
The mother and grandmother also won $10 on another one of her selections, bringing her total winnings to $121,821.40.
Sophie's consistency is something to be admired, having played the lottery for 20 years and the same numbers for over a decade.
"Lotto 6/49 is my favourite game," she gushed while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, picking up her winnings. "I've been playing the same numbers for over ten years."
The retired matriarch revealed her son was the first person she called to share the good news with, and it's a moment she'll never forget.
"I saw the Big Winner screen and I didn't know how much I won. When I saw the slip from the machine, I stared at it for a few moments," she adds. "Then I called my son and told him to congratulate me, and he said, 'Why? Did you win the lottery?' and I said 'Yes!' It felt so good."
As for what she plans to do with the winnings, Leung, in proper grandma fashion, said the money will be shared with her grandchildren and used for their education.
"I am so happy – too happy!" she concluded, still buzzing off the life-changing moment.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.