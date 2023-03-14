An Ontario Lottery Winner Scored $100K After Only Playing 'Two Times In The Past 10 Years'
His wife thought he was joking.
Consistently playing is a strategy most successful Ontario lottery winners utilize because, well — it works. But then again so does only buying tickets once in a blue moon.
According to OLG, Mississauga resident Wael Mohamed won an impressive $106,700 in the February 4, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw.
The retail worker, who also scored $2 on his Encore selection, admitted while picking up his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that he hardly ever plays the lottery.
"I've played two times in the past 10 years," he shared. "I never play the lottery, so I was surprised. I thought it was a dream when the cashier told me I won $106,700!"
And Mohamed wasn't the only one who had difficulty coming to grips with his good fortune.
The 43-year-old's wife took several days to believe the win was real.
"Even today, when I told her I was coming to the Prize Centre, she thought it was still a joke!," Mohamed said.
As for immediate plans for the funds, Wael said he plans to start his own business and map out a family vacation.
"I always thought these things only happened in movies – but this is real life!," he added.
When is the next Lotto 6/49 draw?
Lotto 6/49 allows players to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday for $3 per play.
The Classic Draw features a $5 million fixed jackpot for each draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize.
What is the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball?
Players receive a unique 10-digit number for free with every $3 Lotto 6/49 play, which is known as the Gold Ball Draw.
This draw guarantees a $1 million jackpot with winners selected every Wednesday and Saturday from tickets issued throughout Canada.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.