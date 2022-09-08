Lotto 6/49 Is Being Transformed Across Canada & You'll Have A Chance To Win Even More Money
The new "Gold Ball Jackpot" can reach over $60 million! 🤑
Get ready! Lotto 6/49 is being transformed across Canada and you'll have a chance to win even more money with the new and improved game.
To celebrate the national lottery's 40th anniversary, Lotto 6/49 will offer more cash and players will be able to win two multi-million-dollar jackpots on every single draw.
Currently, each Lotto 6/49 gets you one set of numbers from 1 to 49 for the Main Draw Jackpot and a 10-digit set of numbers for the $1 million Guaranteed Prize Draw.
The main jackpot starts at $5 million and grows until it's won, with a guaranteed $1 million prize.
Starting on September 14, every Lotto 6/49 draw will offer two jackpots — the Classic Draw and the Gold Ball Jackpot.
So, the main draw will become the Classic Draw and offer a $5 million jackpot every single time.
Each draw for that prize will be six numbers between one and 49.
The guaranteed prize draw will become the new Gold Ball Jackpot, with a winner on every draw that will either get the guaranteed $1 million prize or the new jackpot that starts at $10 million and can reach over $60 million.
If the Gold Ball Jackpot isn't won, the prize money will increase by $2 million with each draw and the odds of winning increase up until the Gold Ball is drawn.
Tickets for this will start to be sold in Canada on Sunday, September 11.
Not everyone will be able to play the new version of the lottery though.
In Quebec, Lotto 6/49 is going to be suspended until further notice starting on Sunday, September 11 as Loto-Québec employees are planning an indefinite strike.
Even with the changes, it will still cost $3 for one play and you'll still be able to pick six numbers from 1 to 49 or opt for a quick play.
One play will also still give you a unique 10-digit number.
Lotto 6/49 draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday with tickets sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.