Check Your Tickets — The Lotto 6/49 Jackpot Has Been Won & Someone In Canada Is $5 M Richer

Imagine waking up as Canada's newest millionaire?

Senior Staff Writer
Canadian $100 bills.

derek robbins | Dreamstime

If you tried your luck with the recent Lotto 6/49, you might want to pull your tickets out of your wallet!

According to Loto-Quebec, two people in Canada bought winning lottery tickets for the prizes on offer in the April 29 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw are 6, 11, 28, 29, 39, and 43. The bonus number is 34.

For that game, someone in the Prairies is now officially $5 million richer.

As for the Gold Ball Draw, the winning numbers for that is 18764280-01.

The $1 million up for grabs in that draw was won by someone in B.C.

So, if you live in any of the provinces west of Ontario and bought a ticket for Lotto 6/49's Saturday draw, you might just have the Lotto 6/49 winning tickets!

The next draw will be on Wednesday, May 3 with $5 million up for grabs as per usual in the Classic Draw and either $1 million or $18 million on offer in the Gold Ball Draw, depending on which ball from the machine is selected.

Tickets for that game are available for purchase until 10:30 p.m. ET on May 3.

The Gold Ball Draw jackpot can go as high as $68 million but has only ever reached $64 million.

That amount was recently won by someone in Gloucester County, New Brunswick during the April 15 draw, according to Atlantic Lottery

The last time Lotto 6/49 reached $64 million was in 2015 when a woman in Mississauga claimed the massive amount, which at the time was record-breaking.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Sarah Rohoman
Senior Staff Writer
Sarah Rohoman is a Senior Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.

