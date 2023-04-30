Check Your Tickets — The Lotto 6/49 Jackpot Has Been Won & Someone In Canada Is $5 M Richer
Imagine waking up as Canada's newest millionaire?
If you tried your luck with the recent Lotto 6/49, you might want to pull your tickets out of your wallet!
According to Loto-Quebec, two people in Canada bought winning lottery tickets for the prizes on offer in the April 29 Lotto 6/49 draw.
The winning numbers for the Classic Draw are 6, 11, 28, 29, 39, and 43. The bonus number is 34.
For that game, someone in the Prairies is now officially $5 million richer.
As for the Gold Ball Draw, the winning numbers for that is 18764280-01.
The $1 million up for grabs in that draw was won by someone in B.C.
So, if you live in any of the provinces west of Ontario and bought a ticket for Lotto 6/49's Saturday draw, you might just have the Lotto 6/49 winning tickets!
The next draw will be on Wednesday, May 3 with $5 million up for grabs as per usual in the Classic Draw and either $1 million or $18 million on offer in the Gold Ball Draw, depending on which ball from the machine is selected.
Tickets for that game are available for purchase until 10:30 p.m. ET on May 3.
The Gold Ball Draw jackpot can go as high as $68 million but has only ever reached $64 million.
That amount was recently won by someone in Gloucester County, New Brunswick during the April 15 draw, according to Atlantic Lottery
The last time Lotto 6/49 reached $64 million was in 2015 when a woman in Mississauga claimed the massive amount, which at the time was record-breaking.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.