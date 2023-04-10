There's A 1-In-4 Shot At Winning $62 M In Lotto 6/49 This Week & It Could Break Records Soon
There's also an extra $5 million available to be won. 💰
If you like to try your luck with the lottery, you'll definitely want to check out the Lotto 6/49 draw for Wednesday, April 12.
According to Loto-Quebec, the draw machine currently has one gold ball in it worth $62 million as well as only three white balls, which are each with $1 million.
That means that there's a 1-in-4 chance of winning the gold ball prize as one ball from the machine must be drawn on April 12!
As well as that prize, there's also the $5 million Classic Jackpot that will be available to be won.
In September of 2022, Lotto 6/49 got revamped to include the Gold Ball Draw, which can go as high as $68 million.
Under the revamp, the highest jackpot ever won was a $48 million jackpot scored by an 18-year-old from Ontario on January 7, 2023.
That means the $62 million up for grabs in this draw is the highest it's been since the introduction of the Gold Ball, but prior to the change-up, the largest amount ever won was $64 million on October 17, 2015 by a woman in Mississagua, according to Global News.
The gold ball increases by $2 million each time it isn't won, so if a white ball is drawn on April 12, that means on April 15, there will be a gold ball worth $64 million up for grabs, tying the record win from 2015.
Exciting stuff!
If you want to try your luck with the potential $62 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot, tickets are available for purchase until 10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, April 12.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
