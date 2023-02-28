A Couple Scored $1M With Lotto 6/49 & Said They Had 'A Tear' In Their Eye When They Found Out
A couple from Lower Norton, New Brunswick have officially become millionaires thanks to their Lotto 6/49.
The newest Lotto 6/49 winners said they had a hard time processing the information when they discovered their win, according to the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.
"We wouldn’t believe it, we wouldn’t let ourselves believe it," said Shelly Brewer of their $1 million win. "When the Lottery called us back, we put the phone on speaker and we literally looked up at one another and we each had a tear in our eye."
She said that she's "super, super excited."
"It’s surreal right now, I can’t believe it but I can’t stop smiling," she added. "I am just so excited."
Shelly and her partner, Bruce Rupert plan on retiring from their jobs in the healthcare field, but other than that, don't have any immediate plans to treat themselves.
Instead, the two are "elated" that they can help out some of their family members.
"It’s not just the feeling it gives us, but the feeling it gives them to help them," said Rupert. “What you see in their eyes, you know what it means to them."
Rupert and Shelly are joining Clarence Gallant and his partner, Diane, as Lotto 6/49 winners from New Brunswick.
"My heart was pounding like you wouldn’t believe," said Clarence of their $1 million win. "My heart has never pounded like that before."
The next Lotto 6/49 draw will be on Wednesday, March 1 with an estimated $38 million available to be won.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
