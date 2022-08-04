NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

lotto 649

A Lotto 6/49 Winner In BC Bought Her Ticket On A Whim & Was 'In Shock' When She Actually Won

She has the person in line next to her to thank!

Western Canada Editor
Lottery winner.

Lottery winner.

BCLC | Handout

A lotto winner in B.C. has the person next to her in line at a grocery store to thank for her big win, in the February 19, Lotto 6/49 draw.

The lucky lottery winner decided to buy her ticket on a whim, after seeing a fellow shopper purchase one first. Thanks to the last-minute decision, Renee Derhousoff took home $500,000 from the Lotto 6/49.

"As I was paying for my groceries, I saw someone else purchase a ticket and thought I should maybe buy one," Derhousoff said.

She simply bought the ticket at a Save-On Foods on Market Crossing and Marine Way in Burnaby, and then left it in her purse, until she was sitting in her car one day and decided to check it on the BCLC Lotto! app.

To her great surprise, she had won half a million dollars in the game, and she is "still in shock" about it.

When she discovered the wild news, Derhousoff started calling up her family to share in the excitement.

"I started to call my kids, whoever would answer the phone the fastest, so I called my daughter," she said.

With her new money, Derhousoff is planning to buy a car and some property. She also wants to hop on a plane to Europe for a trip.

"It's so nice knowing that I don’t have to worry about things," she added.

Some other people have also gotten lucky in B.C. recently, like a group of nurses who all won the Lotto Max together.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...