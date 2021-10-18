This BC Woman Was In Total Disbelief When She Won A $100K Lotto From A Scratch & Win
"This can't be real!"
A woman from Lantzville, B.C. just won $100K on a Scratch & Win ticket and was in complete disbelief.
A press release from BCLC said that the winner — Barbara Don — won the top prize of $100,000.
Don bought her ticket from the Save-On-Foods on Island Highway North. While she went to pick up a ticket for her mom's birthday, she decided on a whim to get herself one too — luckily!
"I scanned it on my phone and stared at the screen thinking this can't be real," she said in the press release. "I was in disbelief. I thought I was reading the whole ticket wrong!"
Don called her husband, who was out for a walk, and told him to hurry home!
The press release said that Don is planning to put some of the money towards building her dream home.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.