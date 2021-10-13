Trending Tags

BC Lotto Winners 'Started Shaking' After Finding Out Their Scratchcard Was Worth $675K

"She phoned me hysterical," Clinton said.

BC Lotto Winners 'Started Shaking' After Finding Out Their Scratchcard Was Worth $675K
Clinton and Carmen Crossman | BCLC

A couple from B.C. were "flabbergasted" after finding out they'd scratched their way to $675,000 playing Set for Life.

Carmen and Clinton Crossman purchased their ticket from Super Save Gas on Front Street in Quesnel and she was in her car scratching it when she uncovered they were winners.

"I didn't realize it was real at first… I kept looking it up and down and started shaking," Carmen said.

Carmen called Clinton right away to share the amazing news after rechecking the ticket in disbelief on BCLC's Lotto! app.

"She phoned me hysterical," he recalled. "It took me a while to believe it… I was flabbergasted! It still really hasn't sunk in."

The Set for Life winners plan to put their prize towards the purchase of their first home and also look forward to planning for an early retirement.

On how it feels to be winners? "I'm in shock," Carmen exclaimed.

"It is life-changing. I don't even know if there is a word for that but it's a good feeling," Clinton added.

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $10 million in Set for Life prizes.

