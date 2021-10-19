Trending Tags

This BC Lotto Winner Was Inspired To Play Because Of The Name Of Her Town & It's So Sweet

She just won $1 million! 💰

This BC Lotto Winner Was Inspired To Play Because Of The Name Of Her Hometown & It's So Sweet
Courtesy of BCLC

A B.C. woman from Hope just won $1 million from Lotto 6/49, and she gives all the credit to her town.

The lotto winner, Susan Friesen, moved from Abbotsford to Hope, and that's where she became $1 million richer.

In a media release from BCLC Friesen said, "I guess I was sensing the energy of Hope, giving me hope."

At first, she thought the win was a computer glitch on her PlayNow.com account. But it was very real, and now she plans to put most of her winning towards retirement.

She does say in the release though that she and her husband might get a couple of electric bikes with the money.

"It's the thing up here, everybody has got electric bikes, a dog, and a pickup truck. You've got to have all three in order to live in Hope," said Friesen.

Her clear love for her town is heartwarming — sending out a message of hope, from Hope.

