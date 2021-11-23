Trending Tags

A Lottery Winner Said He Couldn't Stop Looking At The Ticket After His $1M Win

He is sharing some of the prize with his kids and grandchildren.

BCLC

A lottery winner in B.C. said he kept staring at his ticket after realizing that he'd won an incredible $1 million.

Bruce Robar, from Dawson Creek, said he was drinking a cup of coffee and saw that there was a big winner in his hometown.

When he realized that the big winner on the Lotto 6/49 draw was in fact himself, he said he couldn't stop looking at the ticket and then called his daughter.

He said, "She didn't believe me at first. She was at work when I told her and she had to try her hardest to keepquiet because she was so happy for me.

"This win is going to make life easier for me and will give me the opportunity to help out my family."

To help his family, he said some of the prize money will go to his kids and grandchildren. He also plans to take a trip to eastern Canada to visit his two brothers.

