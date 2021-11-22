Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money

Ontario Lottery Winner Called His Boss As Soon As He Won To Say 'I Will Be Late For Work'

HIs boss was literally his first call. 👀

Ontario Lottery Winner Called His Boss As Soon As He Won To Say 'I Will Be Late For Work'
OLG

Who would you call first after hearing some good news? Well, this Ontario lottery winner decided to hit up his boss as soon as he found out he won some serious cash.

Noah Fanor, a 22-year-old transportation worker, scored a $700,000 prize with an Instant Supreme 7 ticket. While his favourite lotto games to play are usually Lotto Max, Lottoario and Lotto 6/49, this Mississauga-resident told the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that he opted for Instant Supreme 7 because it was the last ticket on the shelf when he was getting his car washed.

"I saw all the zeroes and my heart dropped. I was in so much disbelief I wasn't even thinking. I had to take a deep breath," Fanor said as he recalled the feeling when he checked his ticket the next day he went to the store.

Of all the people he could have hit up to share the good news, Fanor rang up his boss first.

"I told him I won the lottery, and I will be late for work," Fanor said, who added that he then called his family to tell them about his recent winnings.

"I did a happy dance with my brothers and then again at work with my boss!" he added.

With his hefty earnings, Fanor plans to pay off his student loan and some bills, plan a vacay with his family and buy a house.

One lotto winner first celebrated his good news with complete strangers

Back in October, Eugene Fradsham, a 64-year-old grandfather from Bolton, won a quarter-of-a-million dollars with an Instant Hit It big prize.

As soon as he took in all of the extra zeros at the end of his winning ticket, everyone in the store gave Fradsham a socially distanced high five to congratulate him.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Ontario Lottery Winner Didn't Have His Glasses On & His Son Had To Tell Him He Won

He got the winning ticket right after his birthday!

OLG | Handout

One Ontario lottery winner found out through his son that he had actually won the lotto because he didn't have his glasses — talk about a sight for sore eyes!

According to OLG, Keswick resident Robert Whitton won the second prize with Lotto 6/49 of a grand total of $203,303.90 in an October 23 draw.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Lottery Winner Cried The Whole Way Home After Finding Out She Won

Tears of joy!

OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner was so shocked when she learned she won that she started laughing and crying all at the same time.

According to OLG, Brampton resident Shirley Broomfield won the Lightning Lotto jackpot of $291,366. The earnings had more than doubled from the $125,000 that the top prize originally started as.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Lottery Winner Checked His Ticket At 2 Stores Because He Didn't Believe He Won

"I asked the clerk, 'Are you sure that's my prize?'"

OLG | Handout

One Ontario lottery winner is a whole lot richer after matching six out of seven Encore numbers.

Kananathan Kanapathippillai, a furniture company employee, won $100,000 in the Lotto Max draw on October 26 and was in such disbelief of his winnings he had to check his ticket at two stores, according to OLG.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Lottery Winner Got All Teary-Eyed When The Clerk Whispered It's 'A Lot Of Money'

The retired nurse says it's been a "journey of disbelief and elation."

OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner wound up with a case of happy tears after winning big last month.

According to OLG, Kanata resident Sandra Pilgrim-Stark won $1 million in the October 20 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Keep Reading Show less