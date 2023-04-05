An Ontario Lottery Winner Is Using Her $100,000 To Break Up With Winter & It's So Relatable
She's getting out of dodge. ✈️
Winter is too long! That was the sentiment being put forth by Brenda Hynes, a recent Ontario lottery winner.
Hynes, a resident of Pontypool, a village near Kawartha Lakes, won a stunning $100,000 after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the March 3, 2023, Lotto Max draw.
The grandmother, who'd been trying her lotto luck for a whopping four decades, opened up to OLG about what it felt like to finally hit the big time.
"I went to the store to check my ticket and the screen said Big Winner. I didn't know how much I won until OLG called and told me I won $100,000 – I was so shocked! I got butterflies in my stomach," Hynes shared while collecting her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
The 62-year-old immediately returned home to share the good news with her husband, who was equally as dumbfounded.
"He couldn't believe it either. We went for dinner a few nights later to celebrate," she gushed.
As for immediate plans for the funds, Hynes said she plans to take a month-long vacation to Portugal before putting the rest of her winnings.
Judging by how the weather has been in the province this spring, it's hard to blame her.
How do you play Encore?
To add an Encore selection to your game, simply ask your lottery retailer.
You can also select the number of Encore games you want to play by marking it on your Selection Slip.
It's also worth noting that if you opt for Advance Play on your Selection Slip, you'll automatically be playing Encore and your host game for each of the games' draws.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.