A Lotto Max Winner Just Scored Friday's $60 Million Jackpot & You Need To Check Your Tickets
Did you match all seven numbers to win the jackpot? 🤑
There is a new Lotto Max winner in Canada because someone matched all seven numbers to score Friday's $60 million jackpot!
If you bought a ticket for the Lotto Max draw on March 31, you should probably check your tickets ASAP to see if you're a millionaire now.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for this Friday's draw are 1, 3, 26, 28, 36, 47 and 50.
The winning ticket that matched all of those numbers was sold somewhere in the Prairies, according to Loto-Québec.
It's not known at this time whether the winning ticket was bought by an individual or as part of a group play.
But regardless, someone has won the $60 million jackpot and is a millionaire now!
Along with the $60 million jackpot that was up for grabs, there were also six $1 million prizes available to be won.
Loto-Québec shared that someone who bought a ticket in Ontario has scored the $1 million prize! and is now a Maxmillions winner.
If you bought a ticket somewhere in Ontario, the set of Maxmillions winning numbers that will get you the money are 37, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46 and 49.
Since the $60 million jackpot and a Maxmillions prize were won in the March 31 draw, the next Lotto Max draw that's happening on April 4 will only have a $15 million jackpot.
There have been quite a few Lotto Max winners in Canada recently who have snagged absolutely massive jackpots.
That includes a woman who won $60 million, a group of 10 strangers who scored a $40 million jackpot, a 30-year-old who won $55 million and plans to buy a house with it, an 83-year-old who won $60 million, a woman who won a $31 million jackpot off a ticket from her grandson and more!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.