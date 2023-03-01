The Lotto Max $55M Jackpot Has Been Won & Someone In BC Has The Lucky Ticket
Check your numbers!
The Lotto Max Jackpot for Tuesday, February 28 has been won by someone in B.C., and it's a whopping $55 million win!
The massive Lotto Max jackpot has made one person in B.C. a multi-millionaire thanks to matching all seven winning numbers.
According to the PlayNow website, the winner bought their lucky ticket in North Saanich on Vancouver Island so Lotto Max ticket holders in the area might want to check their tickets ASAP.
Time for them to celebrate big after a win like that.
The Lotto Max draws happens two times a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. You can buy tickets until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights, and the Lotto Max jackpotcan go up as high as $70 million.
You might get just as lucky as the British Columbian and score the jackpot — or you could take home one of the $1 million Maxmillions prizes.
Seems like luck is in the air for people in B.C. as someone recently scored $1 million after buying her ticket on a whim.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 28?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on February 28 are 1, 3, 8, 24, 35, 42 and 43. The bonus is 18.
For Encore, the winning number is 4821056.
The Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 3, 17, 22, 33, 36, 39 and 47
- 6, 17, 23, 27, 28, 34 and 48
- 10, 23, 27, 30, 37, 42 and 45
- 16, 18, 25, 26, 35, 44 and 50
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.