Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Stuck To His $70M Ticket Like Glue & Says It Was 'Nerve-Wracking'
"I wasn't going to let that ticket out of my sight!"
A Lotto Max jackpot winner in Alberta just took home a record-breaking $70 million jackpot, in the October 21 draw.
Mitchel Dyck was the lucky winner of the largest jackpot ever won by someone in Alberta but had a nerve-wracking night holding onto the valuable ticket.
Dyck bought his ticket on October 7 from 25238 Township Rd. in Calgary, on a whim. While he doesn't normally play the lottery, he decided to buy a ticket when the cashier asked if he wanted one. Luckily he accepted, and the purchase changed his life for good.
His winning ticket matched all of the seven winning Lotto Max numbers, scoring him the $70 million jackpot.
It was three weeks after the Lotto Max draw that Dyck actually discovered the win, when he checked his ticket at a local store.
"I handed it to the cashier who scanned it; I thought we won $70,000," Dyck said.
"We tried to count the zeroes, but the numbers flew by quickly," he added.
That would've been a good chunk of change, but it turned out to be even better. Soon the cashier and Dyck realized that there were actually more zeros than they thought originally.
"Then we started counting and realized it’s $70 million. I thought, 'is that even a thing!?'" Dyck said.
It was indeed a thing, although very rare.
After they realized the amount, Dyck didn't want to take his eyes off the lucky ticket. "I followed the cashier to the back room – he was calling the prize office to verify my win, and I wasn't going to let that ticket out of my sight," he said.
He described that night as "nerve-wracking," as he had to keep the ticket safe before getting it to a safety deposit box.
As for how this millionaire is going to spend his new fortune, it's still up in the air.
"We found a private banker who will help us manage this," he said. "For right now it's just going in the bank until we can make some more plans," he added.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.