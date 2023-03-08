2 Lotto Max Prizes Worth $100K Haven't Been Claimed & The Tickets Were Sold In Alberta
They expire really soon!
If you've ever forgotten to check your Lotto tickets, take this as your reminder! Two winning Lotto Max tickets were sold in Alberta last year and time is running out to claim them.
The two tickets were sold in Alberta ahead of the Lotto Max draw on April 1, 2022, and both won prizes of $100,000 by matching the winning Extra numbers – 2892046, according to the WCLC website.
Winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize, so the owners of these tickets are getting very close to their tickets expiring on April 1, 2023.
According to WCLC, one of the winning tickets was sold in Edmonton and the other was sold in Alberta outside of the cities of Edmonton and Calgary.
So if you vaguely remember buying a ticket and you're unsure of whether you could be one of the lucky winners, it's time to try and dig out those tickets again.
Any unclaimed prize money on national Lotto games is returned to players through guaranteed jackpots and bonus draws, WCLC added, while unclaimed prizes on regional games are returned to provinces and territories as revenue.
If you're unsure if you have a winning ticket, you can find a full list of unclaimed prizes on the WCLC website and if you do turn out to be a winner, you can contact WCLC as 1-800-665-3313.
You never know, you could end up joining a long list of Lotto winners in Alberta, including an Edmonton man who looked like he saw a ghost when he realized he'd won.