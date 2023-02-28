Alberta Lotto Max Winner's Mom Said He Looked Like He 'Saw A Ghost' After Scoring Big
He's going to help out his mom with the money!
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta was with his mom when he found out he won and she got to see his reaction to winning in real-time.
Gary Soucie picked up a ticket a couple of days before the February 3 Lotto Max draw from the 7-Eleven at 102 Genesis Dr. in Stony Plain.
It wasn't until a week later, when Soucie's mom was in town visiting, that he decided to check his ticket on the Lotto Spot app.
"We were sitting on the couch and I realized I hadn't checked my ticket, so I grabbed them,” he said.
When he scanned the ticket, Soucie realized he'd scored an impressive $162,913 and couldn't believe it at first. It sounds like his face told the entire story.
"My mom said it looked like I saw a ghost," he added.
While he still doesn't quite believe his fortune, Soucie has a few ideas already on how to spend his winnings and they mostly involve helping out his mom.
"Help with debt, help my mom out, and get a more reliable vehicle for my mom," he said.
"It feels awesome," he added.
Another Lotto Max winner in Alberta thought he won $10,000 at first and it wasn't until he checked the photo he took to celebrate that he realized he'd actually won way more.
Late last year, a Lotto Max winner in Calgary ended up winning the enormous sum of $70 million, breaking records in the province. He said the whole experience was "nerve-wracking."