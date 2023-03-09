An Alberta Lottery Winner Was 'Jumping' & 'Crying' When She Found Out She Won
She wants to buy a house in Mexico!
A Lottery winner in Alberta has become a multi-millionaire after buying an instant ticket.
Catherine Doucette, from Calgary, bought a Prestige instant ticket in early February and after scratching the ticket, she realized she'd scored the game's top prize.
Doucette found out she was about to be $3 million richer and as you'd expect, she couldn't quite believe her luck.
“I was very excited. I was jumping up and down and crying," she said.
Now that her incredible win has sunk in, Doucette has started making plans for how to spend her millions and hopefully, there's lots of travelling on the horizon.
“I’m going to retire and purchase an income property in Mexico,” she said.
She also said she might spend some of her winnings to buy a motorhome and travel.
“I’m so stunned and ecstatic!” she said.
Doucette bought her ticket from Circle K at 1207 12 Ave. S.W. in Calgary.
Another lottery winner in Alberta recently scored an enormous $7 million and she had to scan her ticket 10 times before she could believe that she'd won.
A Lotto Max winner in the province was told by his mom that he looked like he'd seen a ghost when he found out that he'd scored big.
If you've ever bought a lottery ticket and completely forgot to check it after the draw, now might be the time as there are two unclaimed prizes up for grabs right now in Alberta and they're set to expire on April 1.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.