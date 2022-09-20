Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Took Home $13M & Didn't Tell His Wife How Much It Was At First
He also plans to help out his family.
An Alberta man hit the jackpot and scored a huge $13 million in the Lotto Max draw but he kept the amount under wraps so he could surprise his wife.
Assat Aytnyakov from Cochrane bought a Lotto Max ticket from Shoppers Drug Mart at 100 -120 Fifth Ave W. the day before the August 9 draw.
The following day, he checked the winning numbers while having a quiet evening at home and made the shocking discovery that he had matched all seven numbers, landing him the jackpot of $13 million.
He was in disbelief about the win and headed to a local store to have the Lotto Max ticket validated by a cashier.
“This money is absolutely life-changing. It doesn’t feel real yet,” he said.
After discovering the huge windfall, Aytnyakov said he kept just how much he won a surprise for his wife.
“She didn’t know much, just that it was a huge amount," he added.
Now that he's claimed his prize, Aytnyakov has a few plans on how to spend the money which will go towards helping him enjoy his retirement and some will also go to the family.
“I also have a big family and I would like to share and help them out,” he said.
The lucky Lotto Max winner said he's excited to explore some hobbies too including nature photography.
“I live in a beautiful place with lots of mountains and wildlife," Aytnyakov said.
He still plans on continuing to play the lottery on occasion.