Lotto Winner In Alberta Said There Was 'Dead Silence' When He Found Out He Won Big
"It's a blessing."
A Lotto winner in Alberta was met with a very surprising reaction when he found out he'd won a huge prize.
Brad Page, from Red Deer, bought a Super Set For Life ticket from Scotty’s Esso at 5 Reichley St. on January 26 and within a few minutes his life would completely change.
Page took the ticket home and scratched it, and it was then that he discovered he had won the game's top prize and was officially set for life!
However, the reaction to such a huge win wasn't quite what you'd imagine.
"There was a dead silence," he said.
With the Super Set For Life ticket, winners can choose between receiving $100,000 a year for 20 years, or receiving a lump sum payment of $1.5 million in one go.
Page opted for the lump sum payment, making him Alberta’s newest millionaire. He's already made plans on how to spend some of the money and is looking forward to living debt-free from now on.
“We’re going to pay off our mortgage,” he said.
"It feels really good. It's a blessing," he added.
Page has joined a huge list of Albertans that have won major Lotto prizes over the last few months.
A Lotto winner from Alberta changed up her game by buying a Lotto 6/49 ticket instead of Lotto Max and ended up winning $5 million.
If you're dreaming big about winning the lottery someday, Narcity asked AI for tips on how to pick winning Lotto Max numbers and the results were shocking to say the least!