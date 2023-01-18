Lotto Winner In Alberta Double-Checked His Ticket & It Was The 'Happiest Day' Of His Life
He spent an extra $1 and it paid off big!
A Lotto 6/49 winner in Alberta had the happiest day of his entire life, thanks to winning big in the December 10 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Jesse Malofe decided to spend an extra dollar to add the EXTRA to his ticket for the draw, and it sure did pay off. Thanks to the $1 spent, he won $100,000 by matching the last six numbers to the winning EXTRA number.
The Alberta man bought his winning lottery ticket on December 8 from the Heritage Rexall at 2375 111 St. NW in Edmonton, and it turned out to be life-changing.
Malofe found out that he had won big just a day after the draw. He scanned his winning ticket on the Lotto Spot app, but still couldn't quite believe it was real. So, he went to a nearby store to double-check his win using a self-scanner.
It turns out he was in fact $100,000 richer! "It was the happiest day of my life," Malofe said.
Although he was excited by the big news, Malofe hasn't decided what to spend his windfall on yet. He did say that for not it will let him get rid of some stress though!
"I'm just going to go to work, take it easy, and live comfortably," he said.
As for how it feels to be a lottery winner, Malofe said it's "awesome."
No doubt!
